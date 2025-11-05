Prince William is done waiting for the throne — he’s stepping up to save the monarchy now.

Palace sources spill that the Prince of Wales has quietly launched what insiders are calling “The Fix” — his own behind-the-scenes push to modernize the royals and clean up the Crown’s mess before it’s too late.

I Just Can’t Wait to Be King

���He wants the monarchy to stand for something again,” one insider tells #ShuterScoop. “He’s not content smiling and waving — he’s making moves.”

His recent trip to Brazil for The Earthshot Prize wasn’t just about climate. It was a strategic rebrand: bold, global, and intentional. “He’s trying the throne on for size,” a palace staffer quips.

And if the royals want to survive another generation? “William believes if he doesn’t save it, no one will.”

Royally Erased

That “Fix” includes scrubbing the past — starting with Prince Andrew.

On Oct. 30, King Charles officially stripped his brother of all royal styles and titles. Within days, Andrew’s bio quietly vanished from the royal website — now replaced with a 404 error.

The disgraced royal stepped back in 2019 after his Epstein ties exploded. He later settled Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault lawsuit in 2022.

Before her death in April, Giuffre wrote that Andrew “believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

He denies all wrongdoing — but William knows silence won’t cut it. The Crown can’t afford another scandal. And he’s not waiting for one to define his reign.