Meghan Markle’s Shady Nickname Used by Ex-‘Archetypes’ Staff Revealed

Meghan Markle's former employees at her Spotify podcast, Archetypes, allegedly had a not-so-nice nickname for the former royal.

U.K. royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News that ex-employees would call the former Suits star Eva in an homage to Joan Crawford's divaesque character from the 1955 film Queen Bee.

Sean claimed they used the name Eva "as a warning signal to let people know that she was either arriving or on the warpath," noting that the nickname was used as an insult.

"This wasn’t an engaging pet nickname. The nickname came from the 1955 camp classic Queen Bee starring the ultimate diva … herself — Joan Crawford. This is because, like the Joan character, she stung her victims to pieces. This is exactly how staff felt about working alongside [Markle]," he said.



He noted that Markle had no idea former staffers were using the name behind her back.

READ MORE: Perez Hilton Says ‘Boring’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should ‘Move Back to the U.K.’

Sean claimed that those who worked with the royal renegade found her "really difficult to deal with," describing her as "tough and bossy."

He also alleged that the mother-of-two only communicated with execs at Spotify.

"When that person is not around, they have to be reminded that they are dealing with somebody who is a duchess and, more importantly, a member of the British royal family. This worked at the beginning as people were … beguiled by Meghan’s presence. But it quickly wore off when she became demanding … clearly forgetting her struggling actress days," he said.



But not everyone had something bad to say about Markle.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, former Archetypes producer Jane Marie described the former actress as “just a lovely, genuine person.”

Markle and Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify in 2023 less than three years after signing a $20 million deal with the audio giant.