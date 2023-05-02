Perez Hilton Says ‘Boring’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Should ‘Move Back to the U.K.’

Perez Hilton (remember him?) doesn't seem to be a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"Honestly, they need to give up and move back to the U.K. I feel like it’s inevitable. I don’t mean this as an insult but they’re both boring. The only thing that makes them interesting is the family in the U.K. and all of that drama," the gossip blogger told Page Six.

Hilton also suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't cut out for Hollywood.

"In America, she and he are not royals to us. We’re not their subjects. They’re just celebrities and they have to play by the rules of celebrity. You have to work at it to maintain celebrity because the only way to monetize your celebrity is to maximize it and feed the machine," the 45-year-old told the tabloid.

Hilton speculated that although Markle hangs out "regularly" with A-listers such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Oprah Winfrey, their friendships won't last forever.

"It’s still fairly young and new. They’re in their honeymoon period, so to speak, and I feel like they’ll end up moving back eventually because that would also be good for business for them even if they’re still not working royals," he said, adding that Americans don't "resonate" with the royal renegades as people supposedly find them "boring" and "hypocritical."

"They’re still calling themselves the Duke and Duchess but they hate the institution. They’re calling their daughter and son Princess and Prince but they hate the institution. I don���t dislike them, but I don't like them either," Hilton added.

Harry and Markle moved to California after they resigned from their royal duties in 2020.

The couple tied the knot in May 2018. They have two children: Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.