Meghan Markle is reportedly close to landing a major Hollywood deal.

According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex is on the verge of signing a multi-million-dollar deal with Amazon's podcast company, Audible.

The new venture is said to "make or break her Hollywood dream."

"Word of mouth is spreading that it will lead to a huge payout — even bigger than the millions Spotify splashed out. And Meghan is thrilled that she’ll be in the company of Michelle and Barack Obama [who signed a deal with Audible in 2022]," a source spilled to the tabloid.

The alleged insider noted the deal is expected to be extremely lucrative for Meghan.

"Meghan seems very confident at the moment, but the reality is that she’s been in a pretty desperate spot," the source alleged, claiming Meghan "feels ready" to get to work, but that it "doesn’t mean this isn’t seriously daunting."

"She hardly sleeps thanks to the pressure of it all but knows that the pressure will only get worse if she lands the deal — it will be make or break. The stakes are extremely high," the source added.

The former Suits star signed with Hollywood powerhouse WME CEO Ari Emanuel and his team earlier this year.

In 2020, Meghan and husband Prince Harry signed a deal with Spotify worth nearly $20 million. The ex-royals parted ways with the streaming giant after releasing just one project, the 12-episode podcast Archetypes.

The Duke and Duchess met in 2016. They tied the knot in a televised wedding on May 19, 2018.

The couple share two children together: Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.