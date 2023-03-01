Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have to say goodbye to Frogmore Cottage soon, according to reports.

Entertainment Tonight's royal reporter Omid Scobie claims that King Charles III is planning to evict the couple from their royal home.

A source claims Harry and Meghan are "appalled" by Charles' decision.

The reported move to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is allegedly to make room for disgraced Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew formerly had an apartment and office in Buckingham Palace, but his brother removed his access in January 2023, three years after Andrew stepped down from his royal duties due to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was also accused of sexual assault, which he denied, and stripped of his royal patronages.

Harry and Meghan currently reside with their two young children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, in Montecito in Santa Barbara, Calif.

According to Scobie, the royal couple has until early summer to remove their remaining belongings from the property.

Frogmore Cottage became the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018, but they moved to California in 2020.

Initially, the couple made renovations on the home that cost U.K. taxpayers around $2 million, which Harry later repaid. He then allegedly made an arrangement with his family to continue "renting" the property for "several years," according to CBS News.

The couple used the cottage as their official U.K. residence and stayed there when they visited for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

Harry and Meghan have apparently not been offered another royal residence, and Andrew has reportedly not yet decided if he will move into Frogmore Cottage.

Apparently, Charles has said he wants Harry and Meghan to attend his May 6 coronation.

"Of course, Charles wants his son at the coronation. It is a pivotal moment in his life. He loves both his sons and wants Prince Harry there," a source told Entertainment Tonight, adding, "King Charles wants to mend the relationship within the family. They will be invited. It would look terrible if they were not."

However, the eviction will likely add tension to the fraught relationship between Harry and the Royal Family after the release of his memoir, Spare.

Plus, the December 2022 Netflix documentary about Harry and Meghan revealed intimate conversations about their relationship with the royals, including the apparent feud between Harry and his brother, Prince William.