Princess Kate Apologizes for That Weird, Overly Edited Mother’s Day Photo

Catherine, Princess of Wales has issued an apology to clear up "confusion" over her Mother's Day picture.

The 42-year-old royal found herself at the center of a row over a snap showing her with her three children which was released on Sunday (March 10) after it was withdrawn from circulation by a number of picture agencies amid concerns it had been altered.

Catherine has now said sorry and admitted she "occasionally" dabbles with "editing" her snaps.

A statement released by the princess explained: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."

The picture in question was released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother's Day on Sunday and showed Princess Catherine embracing her three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

It was the first official picture of the royal since she underwent surgery in January and stepped away from the spotlight during her recovery.

The row focused on a number of alleged changes including the depiction of Princess Charlotte's sleeve amid claims the young royal's arm looked misaligned in the picture.

Catherine's apology came after her uncle Gary Goldsmith insisted the royal family don't edit or add filters to any of their own pictures.

The 59-year-old businessman opened up about the row during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday (March 11) after host Susanna Reid asked him: "Does anything about it [the picture] strike you as odd?"

Gary replied: "The smiles on faces said it all for me, I thought it was beautiful."

He added: "The family wouldn't be the ones to do any touch ups, so if that's gone through some filter before it's gone out to the wider world... But they wouldn't be doing the Photoshopping themselves.

"All I was looking at was the faces and smiles, and they just looked like a beautiful family, that they are, and it looked genuine, just the smiles on faces."

The princess underwent surgery in January and Kensington Palace previously confirmed she's unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.