Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Rep Blasts ‘Nonsense’ Rumor About Suing ‘South Park’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not considering taking legal action against South Park, despite speculation.

Just a week after South Park aired their "The Worldwide Privacy Tour" episode, which appeared to lampoon the couple, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan denied claims that the pair plan to sue over the episode.

"It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports," Harry and Meghan's rep told E! News.

Originally aired on Feb. 15, "The Worldwide Privacy Tour" centers around the new Prince and Princess of Canada, who bear a striking resemblance to real-life royal couple Harry and Meghan.

Seeking privacy and seclusion, the royal couple head to the town of South Park, all the while ironically drawing more attention to themselves with TV appearances, book deals and more.

At one point in the episode, the prince goes on tour to promote his new book, Waaagh, a likely reference to Harry's memoir, Spare. The book complains about the royal family of Canada and expresses the prince's wish to live like a normal person.

After the episode aired, reports surfaced that Harry and Meghan did not find their depiction on South Park — which has previously lampooned stars such as Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton, Snooki and countless others — so funny.

Per Fox News, royal commentator Neil Sean claimed Harry and Meghan were "very unhappy" with South Park's portrayal of them. Additionally, he claimed the pair were considering taking legal action.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to personally address the episode and rumors.