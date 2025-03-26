Did you even know there was supposedly some kind of drama going on between Gwyneth Paltrow and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle? Usually, when celebs go after each other, even subtly, it goes viral and stays that way for quite a while.

It becomes drama that ebbs and flows like a soap opera.

Well, THIS "feud" is bizarre because it appears this whole non-thing became a thing while Gwyneth and Meghan had no idea it was happening.

According to The Cut website, it all started the week of March 17 during an interview with Vanity Fair. Gwyneth was asked how she felt about Meghan debuting a lifestyle brand to go along with her "With Love, Meghan" series on Netflix. "As Ever" is her home and kitchen decor brand.

According to People, even though Gwyneth has never met her neighbor, she totally supports her.

I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes. I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try. Another woman is never your competition.

Seems fine, right?

It's important to know that, like every single show with a celebrity, Meghan has been criticized. Many say she looks too pristine, polished, and put together.

Enter Gwyneth, posting a clip of herself cooking breakfast at home a few days after that interview. She's not wearing any makeup, her hair isn't brushed, and she is in her pajamas, just dancing around to Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)."

Now, this is nothing new as she often posts photos and reels on Insta without make-up.

BUT, this time the catch is that the theme song to "With Love, Meghan" happens to be Natalie Cole's "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)."

BOOOOOM! Let the drama begin.

The internet went wild, saying Gwyneth was taking a jab at Meghan.

Well, this post from Oprah Daily popped up in my Insta Tuesday night, March 25. Oprah simply said, "Ya'll asked, and they answered."

OMG I'm loving this right now.

Well played, ladies, well played.

12 Pairs of Actors and Directors With Famous Feuds You won't see these great actors and directors working together again. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky