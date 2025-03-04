11 Celebrities Who Posted Their Own Nude Photos Online

Celebrity nude photo leaks are often a source of frustration, shame and heartbreak for victims, no matter how famous and wealthy they are.

It's never OK to share someone's private photos with others, and celebrities targeted by hackers and bad faith actors sometimes find their most intimate moments displayed online for all the world to see, often resulting in massive scandals and lawsuits.

At the same time, nudity can also be a great source of self-empowerment and autonomy.

Over the years some stars have chosen to share their nude photos with the world online, either to get ahead of a scandal, make a point or artistic statement, or just show off their totally hot bod.

Pop stars including Lady Gaga and Sia are just a handful of the famous women who have posted their own nudes on social media in the past.

Meanwhile, actors such as Channing Tatum and Gwyneth Paltrow have also openly shared naked photos of themselves with their fans and followers.

Whether they've shared their own nudes out of pride, or to lessen the blow of an actual leak, celebrities who've revealed their own nude photos online prove that some stars aren't afraid to bare their souls to the world and then some.

