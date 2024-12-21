15 Actors and Actresses Who Suffered Nude Photo Leaks

No matter how rich and famous a person may be, no amount of money or fame can buy true privacy, as the many actors and actresses who suffered nude photo leaks can confirm.

A number of high-profile Hollywood talents have been victimized by nude photo and video leaks over the years, having their devices or digital clouds hacked and their intimate, personal content spread to the public without their consent.

One of the most infamous instances is the 2014 celebrity mass nude photo leak. During what the public dubbed "Celebgate," a hacker stole and distributed nearly 500 private photos of celebrities—many containing varying degrees of nudity—after hacking into Apple's iCloud server.

One of the most prominent stars affected by the 2014 leak was Jennifer Lawrence, who later told Vanity Fair magazine, "Anybody who looked at those pictures, you're perpetuating a sexual offense. You should cower with shame."

Just a few years later, in 2017, another hack resulted in the leak of private and NSFW photos from actresses such as Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried. During the leak, the intimate images were uploaded to and spread on websites including Reddit, 4chan and Celeb Jihad.

Thankfully, in many of these instances the hackers who leaked the compromising photos were charged and sent to prison for their crimes. Still, even the most sweeping legal justice can't undo the embarrassment, frustration and trauma of having one's most private images stolen and circulated without consent.

Just because celebrities are famous, it doesn't mean the public is owed access to every inch of them.