Whether or not someone is famous and already in the public eye, hacks and leaks are a serious, as well as seriously unfair, violation of privacy.

From savvy server break-ins to simply having their passwords guessed, a number of A-list stars have suffered embarrassing device hacks and private media leaks over the years.

Some, such as the Jonas Brothers, experienced unfortunate social media hacks, where their Instagram and Twitter profiles were taken control of by anonymous parties who posted memes, inflammatory messages and other bizarre content on the stars' official accounts, confusing and alarming fans in the process.

Other celebrities, such as Mila Kunis, had their own photos of other stars and even personal contacts stolen by conniving hackers.

Meanwhile, plenty of celebrities have also fallen victim to horrible nude photo leaks — including Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence and former Disney star Vanessa Hudgens, both of whom had their intimate, private photos and/or videos leaked online after their phones and cloud storage were hacked.

In 2014, an infamous mass hack referred to as "Celebgate" resulted in the leak of hundreds of intimate, largely nude photos and videos from dozens of celebrities' personal cell phones and devices.

Aside from Lawrence, others stars affected by the 2014 celebrity nude photo hack included Victoria Justice, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kirsten Dunst, Lea Michele and many more.

Celebrities Who Got Hacked Below, discover 25 celebs who were targeted and had their personal social media, email accounts and more hacked and/or shared with the world. Gallery Credit: Jessica Norton