Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mom!

On Sunday (Mar. 10) the actress co-hosted the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet special, ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, alongside Julianne Hough. She walked the carpet showing off her growing baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy to the media. The Disney alum is expecting her first child with husband, MLB shortstop Cole Tucker.

Hudgens opted for a bodycon floor length black gown and took to the red carpet stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She wore teardrop diamond earrings paired with a diamond-encrusted necklace and rings.

The couple first met in a Zoom meditation group and began their relationship at the end of 2020. They later made their official red carpet debut at the 2021 AFI Fest Opening Night Gala. Hudgens and Tucker tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023 in Tulum, Mexico in an intimate ceremony.

You'll recall that Hudgens was rumored to be pregnant in October during her bachelorette party. Hudgens spoke about the speculation on the Mar. 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast and admitted that the comments made her "feel fat."

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she explained. "I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my God, you're pregnant.' ... I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx everyday and am a real woman and have a real body."

See a photo gallery of Vanessa Hudgens and her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars red carpet, below.