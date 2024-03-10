Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’ Performance Was *the* Oscars Moment of the Night According to Social Media

Ryan Gosling performed his song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie at the Oscars on March 10 and people on social media shared their thoughts on the performance.

"I'm Just Ken" is a focal point of Gosling's character in the movie. In the scene that the song is featured in, Gosling is surrounded by other Kens. The Oscars performance kept true to the movie and featured various Kens for the musical number.

Additionally, there were some special guests that joined Gosling on stage. He was joined by Slash and Wolfgang Van Halen for his performance of the song.

At one point during his performance, Emma Stone even joined in as Gosling made his way through the crowd.

"I'm Just Ken" was up for Best Original Song at the ceremony. It lost against another Barbie song as Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" was also up for the award. Earlier in the night, Eilish performed the song.

"I'm Just Ken" was written by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson. The pair also produced the song. While it lost out on the Oscar, "I'm Just Ken" previously received nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, Grammy Awards and the Critic's Choice Movie Awards.

After his performance, social media reacted to Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken." Check out those reactions below.