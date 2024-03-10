Emma Stone’s Dress Ripped Open During the Oscars but She Handled It Like a Pro

When Emma Stone stepped on stage to accept the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2024 Oscars, she experienced an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during her big moment.

The actress' mint-colored peplum dress split open at the most inopportune time, Stone explained as she began her acceptance speech.

She joked that the mishap occurred during Ryan Gosling's hilarious performance of "I'm Just Ken."

"Oh, boy. My dress is broken. I'm pretty sure it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.' I'm pretty sure," she said.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2024 Academy Awards Winners

The Poor Things star accepted the award from past Oscar winners, including friend Jennifer Lawrence, who shed tears as Stone spoke.

In a video taken by an audience member, which was posted on Twitter/X, the five former Best Actress winners were seen gathering around Stone to help fix her wardrobe malfunction.

Stone also dedicated her award to the other nominees and to Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone.

"I share this with you. I’m in awe of you," Stone gushed.

She also gave a shoutout to her three-year-old daughter, Louise Jean.

"I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl," she said.

The award makes Stone a two-time Best Actress in a Leading Role winner. She previously nabbed the award for her starring role in 2016's La La Land, which co-starred Gosling.

Meanwhile, Poor Things was nominated for 11 Oscars total and also won Best Production Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Costume Design.

Earlier in the night, Stone also went viral for her extremely relatable reaction to spotting pop star Ariana Grande backstage during the awards show.

"Oh my god, it's Ariana, I love her," she exclaimed in a video posted to Twitter/X.