Internet Reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s Hailey Bieber, Robert Downey Jr. Oscars Disses

Jimmy Kimmel made jokes about Hailey Bieber and Robert Downey Jr. during his opening monologue at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Hosting this year's show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 10, Kimmel took aim at several celebrities during his opening bit. Bieber's name came up when Kimmel referenced nepo babies.

"…Heavily botoxed, hailey bieber smoothie drinking, diabetes prescription abusing, gluten sensitive nepo babies with perpetually shivering chihuahuas…," Kimmel said.

However, the host did not stop there and also made jokes about Downey 's past drug history.

"Congratulations to Cillian [Murphy]’s costar Robert Downey Jr.This is the highest point of Robert Downey Jr.’s long and illustrious career. Well, one of the highest points," Kimmel said.

Downey played along with the joke and pointed toward his nose while his Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt tried to console him by rubbing his shoulders.

"Was it too on the nose or was that a drug motion you made?" Kimmel added.

"Well, look at this guy, he’s so handsome and talented, he’s won every award there is to win," he said before mentioning Downey's potential acceptance speech and equating it to Downey's genitals.

The actor was previously arrested several times before officially getting sober in 2003, where he credited his wife for his sobriety.

Once Kimmel's monologue hit the internet, many people were quick to react to his words about both Bieber and Downey . Check out those reactions below.