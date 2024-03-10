Billie Eilish Receives Standing Ovation From Margot Robbie, Ariana Grande at 2024 Oscars

Billie Eilish performed her award-winning Barbie hit "What Was I Made For?" during the 2024 Oscars with the help of her brother and co-writer, Finneas.

The stunning rendition earned a rousing standing ovation from the night's biggest stars, including Ariana Grande and Barbie star Margot Robbie.

Eilish mouthed "Whoa!" in reaction to the audience's passionate reaction to the performance.

Notably, Barbie director Greta Gerwig clapped for the Grammy-winning singer, along with an excited cheer from comedian Kate McKinnon, who played Weird Barbie in the film.

Meanwhile, Grande appeared visibly moved by the emotional song, and one person even tweeted that Eilish received the "biggest" standing ovation of the show thus far.

Eilish's moving song from the Barbie soundtrack dropped in July 2023 ahead of the blockbuster film.

The song was nominated for five awards at the 66th Grammy Awards in February and won Song of the Year. The track became the first song from a movie since Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic to win the prestigious category.

It's up for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards and won the Golden Globe for the same category earlier this year.

In an interview with Billboard in 2023, Eilish described the songwriting process for the groundbreaking ballad.

"I did not think about myself once in the writing process. I was purely inspired by this movie and this character [Barbie] and the way I thought she would feel, and wrote about that. And then, over the next couple days, I was listening and I was like, girl, how did this … honestly, and I really don’t mean this to come off a conceited way at all, but I do this thing where I make stuff that I don’t even know is … like I'm writing for myself and I don't even know it," she shared.