Just 40 Adorable Photos of Young Ariana Grande at the Start of Her Career

Ariana Grande may be one of the biggest and most well-known entertainers in the world, but in the late 2000s and early 2010s, she was just a fresh-faced teen star.

The "Yes, And?" singer got her start on Broadway when she appeared in the musical 13 in 2008. She was only 15 at the time.

Shortly after, she moved to Los Angeles where she was cast in the Nickelodeon sitcom Victorious, on which she played the fan-favorite character Cat Valentine. The role helped propel Grande to teen TV star status, and eventually resulted in a spinoff.

Victorious concluded in February 2013 and Grande released her debut album, Yours Truly, in August of the same year. The record was preceded by the single "The Way," which featured rapper Mac Miller and became her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

During this time, she also posted several videos of her covering songs by Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston on her YouTube channel.

Fast forward to today and Grande is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with two Grammys to her name and a long list of major hit singles. She also stars in the highly-anticipated Wicked film out in 2024.

In the early days of her career, however, Grande could be spotted at charity events, award shows, movie premieres and fashion shows as she networked and made a name for herself in the entertainment business.