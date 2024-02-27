Ariana Grande Slams ‘Hellish’ Tabloid Coverage of Her Romance With Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande has finally broken her silence regarding the media scrutiny surrounding her much-criticized romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater — kind of.

In a new sit-down interview on The Zach Sang Show ahead of her upcoming seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, she spoke out about the "hellish" tabloid coverage she's experienced in the past year.

"We know this about the tabloids, and about the media — am I crazy? Don’t we know this? We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based upon if we like the person. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance," Grande said.

Grande's personal life came under fire in 2023 following her divorce from Dalton Gomez and subsequent relationship with the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway star.

According to Billboard, Slater's estranged wife allegedly told Page Six at the time that Grande is "not a girl's girl," despite Grande's relationship with Slater allegedly not beginning until after the end of both of their previous relationships.

During the Zach Sang interview, Grande was also asked if there's anything specific she wishes people knew about her personal life and the drama of her divorce and new relationship.

"Plenty. We don’t have enough time. We don’t need to go into any specifics, but of course there’s an insatiable frustration, an inexplicable hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you," the pop star shared.

Grande added that her new album covers things by saying "everything and nothing at the same time."

"When I was writing, it was with no intention for the world to hear it. When I was done, I remembered that people will hear it, and how people can sometimes sensationalize things and assign meaning to certain things. I combed through just to make sure that it was what I intended. I had some sessions where I was definitely writing more emotionally and more reactively," she revealed.

Eternal Sunshine, which features a track called "The Boy Is Mine," is out March 8.