Ariana Grande Dazzles as Glinda in First ‘Wicked’ Trailer, Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement

Ariana Grande briefly stole the 2024 Super Bowl spotlight on Sunday night (Feb. 11) when the first-look trailer for her highly anticipated upcoming film Wicked debuted on TV.

The trailer sees Grande make her official debut as Glinda the Good Witch alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba, a.k.a. the Wicked Witch of the West from the iconic Wizard of Oz franchise.

Grande's Glinda is all pink and glitter as she dazzles in a series of candy-colored costumes in the trailer, her bleach-blonde hair a stark contrast to her signature brunette ponytail.

Though Grande doesn't unveil her singing voice in the trailer, her character sings a number of songs in the Tony-winning Broadway musical, including "Popular," "One Short Day" and "Thank Goodness."

The role has been a long time coming for Grande, who made her Broadway debut as a teen in 13.

A longtime Wicked fan, the Sweetener star performed "The Wizard and I" during a 2018 event celebrating the show's 15th anniversary.

She has also long counted Glinda as one of her dream roles, something she's been vocal about on social media for years.

Watch the first look trailer for Wicked below:

On X (formerly known as Twitter), hundreds of fans shared their and their friends' and families' reactions to seeing a sweeping musical being advertised during the biggest NFL game of the year.

Wicked: Part 1 will hit theaters on Nov. 27, just in time for Thanksgiving.

See fan reactions to the Super Bowl's first-look Wicked trailer, below.