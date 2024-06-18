What Happened to Ariana Grande’s Voice?

Ariana Grande addressed the reason for her voice change in an Instagram comment on Tuesday (June 18).

Fans have speculated about the reason for her voice changing for years, and the "Boy Is Mine" singer has finally confirmed what's going on.

Grande commented on a clip of herself on the Podcrushed podcast and said the reason her voice sounds different at times is because of two reasons.

One is "habit," she wrote, adding that she's been "speaking like this for two years" due to her role as Glinda in Wicked.

Grande's voice has been noticeably higher in recent interviews and many fans have wondered if it could be part of a method acting routine for Wicked.

Part one of the musical movie premieres later this year, while part two is set for 2025.

The second reason has to do with her career as a pop star and her famously powerful singing voice.

"Also vocal health :) I intentionally change my vocal placement (high / low) often depending on how much singing I'm doing," she said, adding a crying emoji.

"I've always done this BYE," she clapped back.

A fan posted a screenshot of Grande's comment to Twitter/X to clear up the rumors.

A viral post on Monday (June 17) fueled the rumors when a fan tweeted, "Regular Ariana was coming out for a second."

Another fan called her the "Paris Hilton of the music industry" because many people don't realize that her high-pitched speaking voice isn't her "natural" voice.

"Most people don’t know that this deep voice is her real voice. Mama stay in that high voice," the fan said.

They attached a video of the singer responding to a fan's question about her pet pig as an example of her "real voice."