Ariana Grande Mourns Beloved Nonna Dead at 99

Ariana Grande's grandmother has died.

The Wicked actress has shared the sad news that her beloved Nonna, Marjorie Grande, has passed away at the age of 99, having spent her final moments surrounded by her family and friends.

Ariana shared a family statement on her Instagram account on Tuesday (June 16) which read: “We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks.

"We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life. Love, The Grandes.”

Ariana later shared a photo of her grandparents on their wedding day, which she simply captioned: "Forever."

Her brother Frankie Grande also paid tribute to their elderly relative.

He wrote on Instagram: “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come.”

Marjorie became the eldest artist to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 last year when she featured on "Ordinary Things," the closing track of her granddaughter's album, eternal sunshine.

At the time, Ariana shared a photo of her grandmother posing with a plaque of the record and wrote on Instagram: “celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on the @billboard Hot100"

Marjorie often accompanied the 31-year-old star to red carpet events, and when Ariana was named Billboard Woman of the Year in 2018, the pair got matching tattoos.

The matriarch had the word "Ciccio" inked on the inside of her left ring finger as a touching tribute to Ariana's late grandfather, and Nonna took the pain like a pro.

In Ariana's Instagram Story from the tattoo parlor at the time, she said: "I feel fine."

Quipping: "I've had a little bit more excitement than this! You don't know what pain is!"

Once the tattoo was complete, the room, including the pop star's brother Frankie, applauded Marjorie as Ariana's excited dog Toulouse jumped on her lap.

The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer, who already has an extensive collection of body art, also got inked by her usual tattoo artist Mira Mariah, adding a crescent moon, stars and the sun to her hand.

Mariah wrote alongside the ink on her profile on the photo-sharing app: "For the woman of the year."