Ariana Grande Fans React to Pop Star’s ‘Wicked’ Oscars Loss: ‘We’re Gonna Get You That Oscar’

Ariana Grande lost the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2025 Oscars, but she's still flying high on all the success and acclaim surrounding her role in Wicked.

Though many fans were rooting for the singer-actress to win, Emilia Perez's Zoe Saldaña continued her awards season sweep with another win, taking home her first-ever Oscar.

Grande was nominated for her role as Galinda/Glinda in the movie musical adaptation of Wicked, released in November 2024.

The role was a turning point in Grande's career, taking her from pop star to movie star.

Playing Glinda also showcased Grande's extensive vocal talent with songs such as "No One Mourns the Wicked" and "Popular."

Plus, it gave us all of those iconic press tour moments between her and co-star Cynthia Erivo, with whom she performed "Defying Gravity" to open the 2025 Oscars telecast.

The role was seemingly meant to be since Grande met original Galinda Kristin Chenoweth when she was just 10 years old in 2003.

At the time, Chenoweth even gifted Grande with glittery body wash and a wand.

"My chemistry as a person permanently altered," Grande said of seeing the Broadway production with her family, per People.

In a full-circle moment, Chenoweth gave Grande her blessing when she won the role in the film adaptation of the Wicked Witch of the West's origin story.

"She’s wickedly funny, a fantastic actor and she’s going to get the opportunity to show it in this part," she said in October 2024, according to People.

This year's Academy Awards won't be Grande's only chance to nab an Oscar win for Wicked, though.

The second part of Wicked, titled Wicked: For Good, is set to release in theaters in November 2025.

The second installment promises fans new original songs, more intensity and a thrilling conclusion to Elphaba and Glinda's journey.

Below, find out how fans reacted to Grande's Best Supporting Actress loss at the 2025 Oscars.