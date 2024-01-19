Inside Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey’s Surprising and Special Relationship

Ariana Grande has never been shy about her love for comedian Jim Carrey.

Now, with her first studio album in four years, Grande is returning to her Carrey stan roots. Her seventh album is titled Eternal Sunshine after the iconic 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Carrey’s film follows Joel, who has recently broken up from Clementine (Kate Winslet) and decides to have his memories of her erased. The movie is an exploration of heartbreak and relationships, which makes sense why the recently divorced pop star would draw inspiration from it for her new musical era.

But Grande's album title is hardly the first time the singer has paid homage to Carrey and his career.

Plus, it seems like Carrey is a fan of Grande’s as well, given that he has showered her with praise in the past.

Below, find out more about Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey’s relationship and interactions through the years.

Ariana Grande’s Album Is Inspired by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Not only is Ariana’s seventh studio album directly inspired by the film, given that the record's title is a shortened version, but eagle-eyed fans have caught on to some other fun details about the album's announcement and release date.

For one, Grande officially announced the album on Jan. 17, which happens to be Jim Carrey’s birthday.

The album is also set for release on March 8, just days before the 20th anniversary of the film's original release on March 19, 2004.

Fans guessed that the album was inspired by the movie after Grande’s @sweetener Instagram account posted a quote from the movie that read, “How happy is the blameless vestal’s lot! The world forgetting by the world forgot. Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind! Each pray’r accepted. And each wish resign’d.”

The quote is from poet Alexander Pope, whose 1717 poem “Eloisa to Abelard” served as the inspiration for the film’s title.

Jim Carrey Was Ariana Grande’s Childhood Crush

Ariana once revealed on her Instagram Story that she loved Jim Carrey so much growing up that she made her AIM username "jimcarreyfan42" when she was “in like 4th grade.”

So, when she met her childhood crush in 2015, she couldn’t hold back her emotion.

“My childhood crush, like, my lifelong crush, it kind of all goes together – it's Jim Carrey. I love him so much. I met him, and like, cried,” she shared on Live! With Kelly and Michael, per Entertainment Tonight.

“It was really weird. It was so weird. It was so uncharacteristic of me. I'm usually sort of chill. I'm usually somewhat contained, but I met him and [makes crying face],” she continued.

Grande admitted she "was kind of nervous to meet him, because, I was like, you know, he's been my crush forever. What if he's not as nice as I'm expecting? He was so over-the-top nice, and perfect, and just as I hoped he'd be. [He said to me in] his classic Jim Carrey [voice], 'Nice to meet ya. Thank you. Remember, be nice.' I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so cute. I love you.' I was like, 'Wow, help me God, thank you.’”

At the time, she posted a sweet video of their meeting, but the original post has since been deleted or archived.

Ariana Grande Has a Truman Show Tattoo

In June 2019, Ariana revealed on her Instagram Story that she got a matching tattoo with one of her best friends, Courtney Chipolone. She re-posted Courtney’s post, which showed a tattoo of one of Jim Carrey’s most famous lines from The Truman Show.

“In case I don't see ya good afternoon good evening and good night!” it read.

“I got the same s--t but upside down,” Ariana revealed.

According to Refinery29, Carrey responded to the tattoo on Twitter, tweeting, “Wow @ArianaGrande... a tattoo? Ssss’nice! ;^}”

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Ariana replied, “mhmm a tattoo indeed my best friend got hers rightside up and mine is upside down .... love u always always always !”

The “7 Rings” singer also showed her love for The Truman Show during her Sweetener era when she referenced the iconic staircase from the movie in some of her visuals.

Ariana Grande Guest Starred on Jim Carrey’s Show Kidding

The Wicked actress’ dreams came true in 2020 when she got the chance to work with her idol on his Showtime dramedy Kidding.

Ari played Piccola the Pickle Fairy, a magical character who breaks into song alongside Carrey's character, Mr. Pickles.

She gushed about the experience on her Instagram with an adorable snap of herself with the iconic actor.

“Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined,” she wrote.

Jim Carrey Once Called Ariana Grande 'Magical'

After Ariana appeared on Carrey's TV show Kidding in 2020, Carrey sang her praises during the Showtime Television Critics Association tour.

“The admiration doesn’t just go forward to an older generation. It goes backwards as well. She’s a single artist. She has a gift. She has a thing she does that’s like magic. When she opens her mouth and sings, it’s just magical,” Carrey gushed, per Metro.

“It’s nice to find out that she’s a lovely person. She’s so game and willing to do it. She put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun and she was just a breath of fresh air,” the actor added.

However, it wasn’t the first time Carrey complimented Grande. After she posted one of his famous quotes about depression and the “deep rest” theory once, Carrey sent love to her via Twitter and called her a “gifted admirer.”

“I read your lovely mention of me and things I’ve said about depression. A brilliant teacher and friend, Jeff Foster was OG on the Deep Rest concept. I admire your openness. I wish you freedom and peace. I feel blessed to have such a gifted admirer,” he wrote at the time.