Jeffrey Dahmer Victim’s Family Calls Ariana Grande ‘Sick’ for Obsession With Serial Killer

The family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims is slamming Ariana Grande for what the singer once said about the killer.

On June 17, Grande appeared on the Podcrushed podcast, where she recalled sharing with a group of kids that she was interested in sitting down with the Dahmer for a conversation.

"I was infatuated with serial killers when I was younger. It was in between me being Cat [on ‘Sam & Cat’] and pop stuff, so it was like a younger group, and they were with parents, and someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?" she said.

"I was like, ‘Oh, you’re so cute. They were like, ‘Sure, what’s the answer?’ and I was like, ‘I mean, Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating,'" Grande furthered.

"I think I would have loved to have met him. You know, maybe with a third party or someone involved. But I have questions," she concluded.

The "7 Rings" songstress' revelation shocked the family of Tony Hughes, who was a victim of the killer and went missing in 1991.

"To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind. It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him," Tony's mother Shirley, told TMZ.

"It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did," she continued.

Shirley went on to tell the news outlet that she hopes that Grande understands how insensitive her comments are and that she found it disturbing that Grande laughed at her confession.

She was not the only member of the Hughs family to speak about the comments that Grande made. His sister, Barbra, shared that Grande's comments appeared to glamorize the killer.

Both mother and daughter went on to say that Grande should apologize for her words. However, Grande has not responded to the Hughs family at this point.