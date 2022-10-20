Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Tony Hughes’ Mother Slams ‘Evil’ People Who Dress as Serial Killer for Halloween

The mother of one of Jeffery Dahmer's victims is slamming those who dress as the serial killer on Halloween.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, recently shared that when people dress as the serial killer, it becomes exploitative and can traumatize their families.

Speaking to news outlet TMZ, Shirley told them that the costumes were "evil."

"If Netflix hadn’t streamed the show … None of the families would be revictimized … and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year," she added.

Last month, Netflix released a series focused on the serial killer. Produced by Ryan Murphy, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story saw huge success upon its debut, spending nearly a month as the platform’s most-watched show.

Before his time in prison, Dahmer killed, dismembered, raped, and cannibalized 17 boys and men between the years of 1978 and 1991. He would later be sentenced to life in prison in 1992. However, he did not last long in prison and was ultimately killed by another inmate two years later.

As for Tony, Dahmer murdered the aspiring model after picking him up from a Milwaukee gay bar. The serial killer would later preserve his skull after dismembering his body.

Despite his horrible crimes and violent acts, viewers of Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story have gone on record to say why they feel sorry for the killer and they have also been known to thrust over him on the social media platform TikTok.

The news of people dressing up as the Dahmer for Halloween comes shortly after his glasses were put up for sale.

With a price tag of $150,000, the glasses are being sold Taylor James, the person who founded Cult Collectibles, which is a shop that is based out of Canada. Their inventory places special emphasis on cult-related collectibles and true crime memorabilia.