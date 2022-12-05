Netflix Users Have Watched 1 Billion Hours of ‘Dahmer’

1 billion hours. That’s the equivalent of more than 41 million days, 1.36 million months, or a little more than 114,155 years. That’s a long time.

To date, all of Netflix subscribers combined have only watched 1 billion hours of two television series. Together, Netflix viewers have used up 114,155 years of their collective lives consuming the fourth season of Stranger Things and the surprise sensation Squid Game. But now a third television series joins that vaunted list: DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

And yes, Netflix users watched more than 1 billion hours of just the fourth season of Stranger Things — 1.35 billion hours to be exact. If you added up the previous seasons, they’ve watched many, many millions of hours more of the ’80s pastiche.

Even before this mind-boggling milestone, DAHMER, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, was the second most-popular English-language series on Netflix ever behind Stranger Things 4. (Squid Game is in Korean, and remains the service’s most-watched non-English language series ever, with 1.65 billion hours viewed.)

It should come as no surprise, then, that Netflix has already ordered two more seasons of Monster. Rather than focusing yet again on the horrific crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, the show will become an anthology; per a press release, future seasons “will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” So far, the subjects of those seasons has not been announced.

DAHMER starred Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer, along with Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, and Michael Learned. Dahmer has been the subject of endless documentaries in the past but Netflix viewers were particularly fascinated by this fictional portrayal, which framed his story through the perspective of a neighbor (Nash) who suspects Dahmer is a killer but watches helplessly as his crimes continue for years.