‘Summer House’ Star Hannah Berner Claims She Wasn’t Fired, Cast Was ‘Annoyed’ With Her

Hannah Berner is spilling the tea (or seltzer) on her departure from Bravo's hit series Summer House.

The comedian had a major fallout with co-stars Amanda Batula, and her husband, Kyle Cooke, over Loverboy — Cooke's beverage company.

During a recent appearance on the BFFs podcast, hosted by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, Berner was asked if the rumors were "true" that she got axed following Season 5 of the Bravo reality series "for sponsoring a rival seltzer drink."

"Oh, wow, Dave is on his s--t. The truth is beef started ’cause I did an ad for Truly [Hard] Seltzer, and I didn’t know that I, like, wasn’t allowed to," the 32-year-old told Portnoy.

Berner insisted “Bravo didn’t fire” her, claiming “some people on the cast got annoyed at [her], and then it kind of snowballed.”

READ MORE: An Over-the-Top Real Estate Show Called ‘Zillow Gone Wild’ Is Coming to HGTV

Portnoy pushed her to answer if cast members grew frustrated with her due to Loverboy.

"Yeah, that was a big storyline on the show. I didn’t know that I wasn’t allowed to drink other drinks," Berner said.

She noted that "some of these shows become a lot of egos."

"And it’s like, ‘It’s my show. It’s my drink. You can’t do that.’ And there’s no rules, and it just becomes fighting over egos and screen time, and it’s not that fun after doing it for too many seasons," Berner added.

The influencer left Summer House in 2021, and at the time stated she wanted to focus on her comedy career.

Berner recently released a comedy special, We Ride at Dawn, on Netflix.

Before Summer House, the comedian was a regular fixture on the wildly popular chat fest The Taylor Strecker Show.