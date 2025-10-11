The Real Housewives of Potomac star Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie Osefo are speaking out after being arrested in Maryland this week on multiple fraud charges.

The duo have also been charged with multiple felonies tied to a reported burglary gone very wrong.

What Happened?

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Wendy and Eddie were taken into custody on Thursday (Oct. 9), and each now faces 16 charges — seven of which are felonies.

The charges stem from allegations of providing "false/misleading info" related to a reported home burglary and insurance claim totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Wendy and Eddie allegedly claimed more than $450,000 in stolen property — including 80 pieces of jewelry, designer clothing, shoes, and other luxury items — after reporting a break-in at their Maryland home on April 7, 2024.

Inside the Investigation

But investigators say things didn’t add up. According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, detectives found that over $20,000 worth of items that had been reported stolen were actually returned to stores by the owners themselves.

READ MORE: Is White House Really in Talks for Disturbing Competition Reality Show With Immigrants?

Even more eyebrow-raising? Images reportedly showed Wendy wearing some of the jewelry that had been listed as missing after the supposed burglary.

The couple were booked in Westminster, Maryland, on October 9 and released on bond the following day.

What They’re Saying

A representative for the couple told People in a statement that Wendy and Eddie “are back home safely with their family and in good spirits.”

Prince Williams, Getty Images Prince Williams, Getty Images loading...

“They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues,” the statement read, adding that they “look forward to their day in court” and are asking for privacy “as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead.”

What Now?

The couple will face the charges in court, and while Bravo has not yet commented, RHOP fans are already buzzing with questions about what this means for the Osefo's — both on and off screen.