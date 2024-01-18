Tom Sandoval Has ‘Evolved Since Cheating Scandal’
Tom Sandoval lost "control" amid his affair with Rachel Leviss.
The Vanderpump Rules star split from Ariana Madix after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Rachel, 29, but Tom has now insisted that he's a changed man.
The 40-year-old star told Entertainment Tonight: "The Tom that was here [last time] was a dude lost in a cyclone.
"Like somebody who was just lost in the ocean, barely hanging on to an old wooden door like in the [end of] Titanic. Literally just not in control. No idea what the hell's going on."
Tom's perspective on life has also changed in light of the cheating scandal.
He shared: "Going through that has really helped me put in perspective things that are really important. [It] helped me grow, as far as prioritizing certain things. And [it] really just put me to the test to see what I'm made of."
Tom acknowledges that he made "a huge mistake."
However, he's also stressed that he's a real human being, and not just a reality TV star.
Tom explained: "I think it's important for people to understand that ... I'm not a character [on a scripted show] ... I'm a human being, like every single one of my cast members. We really put ourselves out there, you know?
"I, unfortunately, made a huge mistake ... but I am a human being. I'm a real person. Just try to keep that in mind."
Tom's affair prompted widespread criticism and Rachel previously took to social media to apologize to Ariana.
She wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Forgotten 2000s Reality TV Shows
Gallery Credit: Michele Bird