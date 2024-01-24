Raquel Leviss Swears Off Dating After Explosive Affair With ‘VPR’ Co-Star Tom Sandoval

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss is giving up dating following her explosive affair with co-star Tom Sandoval.

On a recent episode of her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, the Vanderpump Rules star told psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher why she has decided to take a break from relationships.

"I'm not dating for a year, and in doing that, I'm just focusing on myself — and after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me," Leviss revealed.

"Like, what are my own needs that I need met? And not adding an additional person into the equation, so that it is just focused on me and other people, as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends," she added.

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Says He Was Suicidal During ‘Scandoval’ Cheating Scandal

The 29-year-old reality star wanted to set the record straight after some fans accused her of not taking the repercussions of her and Sandoval's affair — which ended his relationship with co-star Ariana Madix — seriously.

"As I'm describing these things and recounting these memories, I don't think it's funny and I don't enjoy it, and so I feel like the messaging maybe [is] getting lost a little bit," Leviss said.

"But then when I talk to my family and I talk to my close friends, I have more of a serious demeanor and I'm not smiling through it," she added.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8PM ET on Bravo.