‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Scores First Major TV Gig Following ‘Scandoval’

Ariana Madix has scored her first major gig following the season finale of Vanderpump Rules.

The 38-year-old is joining the Season 32 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Madix appeared alongside judge Derek Hough on Good Morning America to make the announcement.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad... mad for Madix," Hough shared.

"I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season!" Madix exclaimed, adding, "That’s right! Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor."

Madix and Hough ended the video by declaring "let's dance."

The full cast will be announced on GMA Sept. 13.

The model's appearance in the ballroom will make history as she becomes first non-Housewive Bravo star to compete on the show.

Madix's world was turned upside down earlier this year after she found out her then-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was engaging in a torrid affair with her best friend and VPR castmate Raquel Leviss.

The scandal, dubbed "Scandoval," sent shock waves through the cast and thrust Madix into the spotlight.

In an Instagram post on March 15, Madix commented on her split from Sandoval.

"When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement," she wrote, adding, "What doesn't kill me better run."