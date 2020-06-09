‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder and Others Fired for Past Racist Behavior

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired for past racist behavior.

In a statement to Variety Tuesday (June 9), Bravo confirmed Schroeder and Doute will not return to the hit reality show next season after their former co-star Faith Stowers recalled a 2018 incident in which they called the cops to falsely accuse her of robbing people.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," Stowers explained during a recent Instagram Live. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

"It was just funny because they thought it was me because it was a Black woman with a weave," she continued. "So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me. It didn’t work, so they were upset about that."

After Stowers' Instagram Live, both Schroeder and Doute apologized and expressed regret over their past actions.

"It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder wrote. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."

The reality star also specifically addressed Stowers in post, writing, "My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that. I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."

Doute shared her own apology on Instagram, writing, "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."

Bravo also announced that new cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni won’t be returning to Vanderpump Rules as well after racist tweets from their past resurfaced online.