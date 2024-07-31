Jax Taylor has reportedly checked into in-patient treatment to deal with his mental health.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast," a rep for the Vanderpump Rules alum told TMZ.

"He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter," they added.

The news comes as Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright are in the midst of a separation after four years of marriage.

The Valley star revealed last month on his podcast with Cartwright, "When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany," that he had recently found an "amazing" doctor.

"I met a doctor at my bar and she’s absolutely amazing. And I went in there and I literally just broke down," he said.

"I’m like, 'This is what’s wrong with me and this is what I’m doing, and this is who I’m attacking, and I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child and I don’t want him to see me act like that,'" Taylor explained.

In February, Cartwright announced that she and Taylor were taking time apart to work on their marriage.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because our life is definitely — we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys. So, I feel like ... I don’t want to seem like I’m lying or anything like that so I think it’s important for me to say this," she began.

"I know on my last podcast, I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright added.