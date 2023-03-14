Nicolette Sheridan Says ‘Desperate’ Bravo Producers Tried to Cast Her on ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Nicolette Sheridan just made a bold claim on Twitter that the producers of the hit Bravo reality series Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have been trying to cast her.

"Knocking at my door…how desperate are y’all to have me?" the Desperate Housewives alum tweeted Saturday (March 11), tagging both Bravo and Andy Cohen's official Twitter accounts.

See below:

Fans were eager to reply to Sheridan's tweet, with many hoping she might join remaining cast members Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley on the reality series.

"Beyond desperate. We don't deserve. But we need you Queen," one person tweeted.

"You would be a blast to have you on. Go get Erika, I beg you!!!" someone else shared.

"Just polled my friends. If you joined the cast we’d all start watching again. @BravoTV this is a no brainer!" another user replied to Sheridan.

"Iconic. We need you back on our screens in any way possible. If not this then The White Lotus. You deserve many projects!!" another fan tweeted.

Sheridan's connection to the Bravo series runs deeper than just playing a wealthy, glamorous housewife on smash 2000s series Desperate Housewives.

The 59-year-old actress was married to former RHOBH star Lisa Rinna's husband Harry Hamlin from 1991 to 1992. She was also married to former cast member Denise Richards' current husband Aaron Phypers from 2015 to 2018.

Rinna bid adieu to the Bravo series earlier this year after eight seasons.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!" the Days of Our Lives alum said in a statement, according to People.