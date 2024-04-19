Tori Spelling Thinks Andy Cohen Won’t Cast Her on ‘Real Housewives’ ‘Cause She’s Broke

Tori Spelling thinks Andy Cohen has beef with her due to her allegedly being too "broke" to be cast on Real Housewives.

In an episode of her misSPELLING podcast on Friday (April 19) Spelling opened up about her potential spot on the hit Bravo reality TV series.

She said fans ask the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress all the time if she will ever be cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to truly have a full circle moment.

"I'm like, I don't know," she revealed.

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question.' And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it,'" she said.

She also said she knows all of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast personally and pointed out that she's truly a Beverly Hills OG.

"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history.' But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't understand," she said.

"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive, so I'm like, 'Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine.' What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real,'" she continued.

Spelling previously discussed her exclusion from RHOBH on Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel's podcast in 2022.

"There was always speculation I was going to be on the show. It would be like, 'Tori Spelling in talks,' and I'd be like, 'What are these talks?' They've never even called my agent," she revealed, per Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't have any ego at all, and I've been beaten down for years, but I've got to say, I was kind of an OG Beverly Hills girl," she added of her castmate Jennie Garth being offered a spot on the show instead.

ET also reported that Spelling previously shared on her podcast that she is "not good with money" and has suffered financial struggles throughout the years.

Now, she's experiencing some financial issues due to her highly-publicized divorce from Dean McDermott, with whom she shares five kids.