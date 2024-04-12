Tori Spelling Reveals Money Struggles, Admits Friends Are Helping Financially Amid Divorce

Tori Spelling is "not good" with money.

The 50-year-old actress, who recently announced her split from Dean McDermott after almost 20 years of marriage, is the daughter of late multi-millionaire Aaron Spelling but Tori has admitted she wasn't "taught how to function" with her finances.

Speaking on her misSPELLING podcast, she said: "I don't want sympathy, but I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can. I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

The former 90210 star, who has Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and 7-year-old Beau with Dean, described herself as a hoarder and thinks her kids "deserve better" but admitted she is even struggling to keep her possessions in storage and that some of her friends have had to help her out.

She added: "I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it. I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.' I can breathe because I don't have all my s--t falling on top of me. I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better.

"I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage.

"But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.

"A very kind human stopped it from going up for auction ... I have friends helping me to get back into some of the units right now."