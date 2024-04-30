Tori Spelling Regrets Not Freezing Her Eggs for Sixth Baby

Tori Spelling revealed that she regrets not freezing her eggs for a potential sixth baby.

On a new episode of her podcast misSPELLING, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum chatted with country singer Sara Evans about motherhood.

"I would love to be pregnant again," Evans said on the episode. She is a mother to three.

"Same, my friend! I would love to have another baby. Oh my god," Spelling agreed.

READ MORE: Tori Spelling Used a Diaper While Stuck in Traffic

"There's no better time in your life than when you bring that baby home. I never complained about losing sleep, I loved every second of it," Evans shared.

The two continued the discussion and Spelling even jokingly asked Evans' husband, Jay Barker, if he would consider helping her have a baby, too.

"Jay, well, I don't know if you're open to this, but would you impregnate both of us? It's just a question," she laughed.

However, Spelling's pregnancy days are most likely over, she admitted on the podcast.

"I'm totally in menopause, but I'm so bummed. I should have freezed my eggs," she shared.

She also joked that she is "f--king fertile" during the episode.

Spelling is currently in the middle of a divorce from her soon-to-be ex Dean McDermott.

The two already share five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

The two split for good in June 2023 and filed for divorce in March 2024.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Spelling talked to Evans about finding new love.

"My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend, a live-in girlfriend, who has met the kids and I like her," the actress revealed before discussing her own love life.

She said she is "worried" about finding another partner.

"I have five kids. Who wants that?" she complained.