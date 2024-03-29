Tori Spelling Officially Files for Divorce From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from Dean McDermott.

In documents obtained by People, Spelling cited irreconcilable differences as for the reason behind their divorce.

The official date of separation is listed as June 17, 2023.

Spelling has requested spousal support and has also challenged McDermott's ability to obtain spousal support.

Additionally, Spelling is seeking sole physical custody of the couple's five children.

Together they share Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7.

She is seeking joint legal custody with her former husband. Visitation rights are set to be determined at a later date.

The legal documents do not reveal if the couple had a prenup in place. The extent of their properties have yet to be determined.

READ MORE: Dean McDermott Admits He Caused Tori Spelling 'Damage and Pain'

Reps for Spelling and McDermott have not spoken out as of publishing.

McDermott previously admitted he caused "damage and pain" in his relationship with Spelling.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he said.

McDermott also blamed the end of their relationship on "Hollywood," "all the s--t people gave us" and having an un-supportive mother-in-law.

"It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day," McDermott said.

He previously shared that the couple would be going their separate ways in June 2023.