Tori Spelling Reportedly Told Friends Split From Dean McDermott Is ‘Temporary,’ But He ‘Wants Out’

Tori Spelling is reportedly not ready to give up on her marriage to Dean McDermott.

According to RadarOnline, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum has been telling friends their split is only "temporary."

"Tori packed a few bags, loaded up the kids, and is staying with a friend. She says it’s temporary, that she just needed to get away from Dean," an insider spilled to the outlet.

Despite Spelling's reported desire to salvage their relationship, the source added that McDermott "wants out" of their 17-year marriage.

This latest revelation comes after reports that McDermott blames Spelling for their marital woes leaking to the public.

"For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant. Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn’t play it down, she played it — even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce," a source claimed.

The insider alleged McDermott believes "nothing he does" will ever be "good enough" for the actress.

"Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be. But she is still demanding and entitled," they claimed.

In October 2021, Page Six obtained and leaked photos of Spelling holding apparent divorce papers, which reportedly "really took a toll on Dean."

On June 17, McDermott, who stars on Chopped Canada, announced he and Spelling had called it quits via a since-deleted Instagram post, according to People.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling with their children.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 2006. They share five children: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.