Dean McDermott Reportedly Believes Estranged Wife Tori Spelling Used Their Marital Woes to Stay ‘Relevant’

Dean McDermott reportedly blames his estranged wife Tori Spelling for their marital woes becoming public.

"For a very long time, Tori used their marital problems to stay relevant. Everyone knew about their issues, and she didn’t play it down, she played it — even going so far [as] to go outside where she knew paparazzi were waiting holding papers that were a clear indication of a divorce," a source claimed to The Daily Mail.

In October 2021, Page Six obtained and leaked photos of Spelling holding apparent divorce papers, which reportedly "really took a toll on Dean."

The source alleged McDermott believes "nothing he does" will ever be "good enough" for the Beverly Hills, 90210 star. "Dean has changed and worked very hard to be the husband she needed him to be. But she is still demanding and entitled," they claimed.

McDermott and Spelling's relationship has been rocky over the years, and includes a cheating scandal that played out in the latter's 2014 reality series True Tori.

McDermott, who stars on Chopped Canada, announced he and Spelling had called it quits on June 17 via a since-deleted Instagram post, according to People.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote alongside a photograph of himself and Spelling with their children.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in 2006. They share five children: Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 10, and Beau Dean, 6.