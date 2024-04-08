Baby Pigs and Baked Potatoes: What Really Caused Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Divorce?

After being married for 18 years, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's recent divorce filing has received a lot of speculation.

The cause of their divorce has been attributed to everything from a baby pig coming between them to a baked potato fight.

Spelling revealed the truth about the baby pig allegedly being the downfall of her marriage in a new episode of her podcast misSPELLING on Monday (April 8).

"[McDermott] gave an interview saying he stopped sleeping in the bed because of a pig. That is not true," Spelling shared.

"The pig was in the bed in 2017. When I was pregnant, we had a baby pig. They told me it needed to be in a bed—that it was used to snuggling, and it needed that for a few nights. But when it peed between us in the bed, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed' and I was like, 'Understood,'" she explained.

"That was the only night the pig was in the bed. The animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed," she said.

She also revealed that the pig was later moved to Jennie Garth's ranch instead.

As for the baked potato that ended it all, Spelling revealed that a Wendy's potato signaled the end for the couple during a "beast-like" fight, per Page Six.

"This guttural scream came out of me. It wasn’t even a sexy scream like running in a horror film. It was beast-like. It wasn’t pretty at all," the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress said.

She revealed that she yelled, "F--k you!" and hurled the potato.

"I took my most prized possession … loaded to perfection, and I smashed it on the ground. I’ve never seen a baked potato fly like that. Let me just say, it was wall-to-wall potato. It was on the oven. It was everywhere," she said.

However, she promised herself she would come back for the beloved potato later.

"'Later tonight on your Ambien, you will come out here, and you will lick this up and eat it properly,'" she told herself.

"He came in, and he was very, very upset. And he said, ‘I want a divorce. This is over.’ And I said, ‘OK. Great. OK,'" she said.