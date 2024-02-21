Couple Ends up in Most Awkward Situation on Plane After Booking What They Thought Were ‘Best Seats’

Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury and her husband, Sergio Carrallo, found themselves in a hilariously awkward situation aboard a recent flight.

In a TikTok video, Carrallo revealed that the pair were seated in seats 1A and 1B, which their assistant mistakenly booked, likely thinking they were first class seats.

Naturally, the couple thought the seats would be "the best seats on the plane."

Turns out, the seats wouldn't recline... and they were facing the plane's entire cabin.

In the video, Carrallo explained the situation as Stanbury looked amused by the predicament.

He also flipped the camera to show a whole plane's worth of people staring back at them as they fanned themselves.

Watch the TikTok video, below:

"I actually got scared when you turned the camera," one viewer joked in the comments.

"The way I GASPED," someone else commented.

"Staring the entire plane down is crazy," another person wrote.

"It looks like you two are on the panel for a Q and A and are about to start answering audience questions," someone else shared, to which Carrallo replied with laughing emojis.

Prior to the hilarious plane mishap, Stanbury and Carrallo had seemingly been traveling, according to Carrallo's TikTok account.

In one video, they are seen visiting Zanzibar, while in another, they are in the Maldives.

Just a few days before the awkward plane ride, they joined several outings to take in elephants, cheetahs, hippos and giraffes in the wild.

Stanbury married Carrallo, a Spanish soccer player, in 2021 in Mauritius. She was previously married to banker Cem Habib from 2004 to 2019. The former couple have three children together.

Stanbury was previously a cast member on Bravo's Ladies of London for three years before she moved to Dubai with Habib. She began starring on Real Housewives of Dubai in 2022.