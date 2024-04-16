‘Blind Item’ TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth Dead at 36

Celebrity gossip TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth is dead at 36.

Her sister Lindsay Roth announced the news on social media on Monday (April 15).

"My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know happened yet," Lindsay shared in an Instagram post.

"I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts. If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned," she continued.

"I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this souls smooth transition are welcomed," she said.

Actress and fashion star Julia Fox commented on the post to express her condolences.

"I know I never met Kyle in real life, but I really felt like I knew her. I’m so devastated and have been crying ever since the news leaked on TikTok. I really hope she did it suffer and I hope she knew how much she touched our lives. She was a ray of sunshine and I will miss her deeply," Fox wrote.

Kyle's mother, Jacquie Cohen Roth, also shared the sad news via LinkedIn.

"This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share," she said in her post.

"Kyle loved and lived fiercely. Nothing makes sense now and we’ll understand more in the next few days. Be kind to one another please," Jacquie wrote.

Kyle made a name for herself on TikTok by posting about celebrity gossip, pop culture, and "blind items," amassing over 200,000 followers on the platform.