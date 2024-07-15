10-Year-Old TikTok Star Bella Brave Has Died

TikTok star Bella Brave has passed away at the age of 10.

Brave, whose real name was Bella Thomson, amassed millions of followers in her short life and was beloved by many.

Kyla Thomson, Bella's mom, revealed the heartbreaking news that Bella passed away on July 14 after being in a medically induced coma for several days prior.

Thomson shared the news via their TikTok account with a video of the little girl dancing to "Never Enough" by Loren Allred in a beautiful purple gown.

"Our brave girl left her legacy here on earth to dance on streets of gold July 14th 2024 at 4:19 p.m. ET. Bella passed peacefully in our arms," she wrote.

"Please keep her name on your lips, her memories alive and her bravery in your hearts. Please share with us every detail of how she touched your life or kept you brave," she continued.

"Bella would want you to remember; God is love, be brave and you are never too old to bring a stuffy," she added.

"She was fearless. What ever she faced I never saw fear in her. She taught me bravery," Thomson told People of her inspiring daughter.

Bella and her family shared her struggles with immunodeficiencies and Hirschsprung's disease, which is a congenital condition that affects the intestines and causes bowel issues, per the Cleveland Clinic.

Before her death, Bella suffered a lung infection that led to her intubation and medically induced coma.

"She is sedated, intubated, in a medically induced coma, and I am not losing my hope. I don't know which way things are gonna go. We still need your prayer and all the love... For now, she is still with us and she is still fighting," her mom shared at the time, per Entertainment Tonight.

Not only was Bella loved by viewers on TikTok, but by celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, who visited the tiny TikToker in Dec. 2023 in one of their most-viewed posts.