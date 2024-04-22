TikTok Star and ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Dead at 29

A TikToker and New York influencer, Eva Evans, has died at age 29.

Aside from her viral, candid TikTok videos, Evans was the creator of the web comedy series Club Rat, which she co-wrote and directed. The series also streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Her sister Lila announced the devastating news of her death on Instagram on Sunday (April 21).

"Please share this post so that it reaches everyone it needs to. Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," Lila wrote.

"After 24 hours, i still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so i know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be," she continued.

She also shared the details of Eva's celebration of life in Manhattan with fans.

"I wish i had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what i don’t. i am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be be without her," she said.

The cause of her death is currently unknown.

Friends, fans and other influencers shared their condolences in the comments section of Lila's post.

"I am so sorry for your loss. I’ll light a candle for her tonight. sending you and everyone who loved her my deepest condolences. i’ll tell my grandparents to show her around," TikTok star Tefi Pessoa wrote.

"I literally can’t believe this," Julia Fox commented.

Influencer and comedian Hannah Berner said, "Sending your family love."

The Hills alum Lo Bosworth also shared her condolences.

"Rest in peace, angel Eva. You were always kind to me when others couldn't be bothered. Will never forget that kindness," she said.