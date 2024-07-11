As many are looking for love online, finding a potential suitor at your local watering hole is still possible.

A local dive bar in Illinois is helping their regulars who are on the hunt for love.

The Barn Bar, in Whittington, IL, has taken to TikTok sharing videos of their regulars, and a few employees, to help them find their new main squeeze (or one-night stand).

The series details how old the bachelor is, their occupation, their green flags, and more notable, their red flags.

Take a look at a couple of the single hopefuls below.

Tucker, 63, is an outfitter, who "can live off the land," has a "heart of gold," "always has your back," and "will dance anytime like a pro."

However, Tucker's red flags include, drinking "2 cases of beer a day," "Cialis dependent," "burps in front of everyone," and has questionable hygiene, as he "showers maybe twice a week."

Women were intrigued, with several peppering the comments section praising the bearded cutie.

"Tucker may not be husband material but he is a ride or die. And sometimes that’s better," one person wrote.

"Honestly, I'm considering him…," another hopeful said.

"Sighs… I’ll take em," a third user scoffed.

If you like them a little younger, Samuel, 22, who is a "Heavy Equipment Operator," might be a better fit.

His positive attributes are that he has "never been married," has "no babies," comes with "2 eyes," and his secret talent is that he can "make derby car sounds with beer cans."

However, Samuel does "live with his mommy and daddy," may "have unknown children," and "thinks he's cooler than he is."

Check out some other potential suitors below: