Jack White and Olivia Jean's whirlwind rock-and-roll romance has come to an end.

According to court documents, Jean has filed for divorce from the White Stripes rocker after more than three years of marriage, and the filing includes allegations that are likely to draw attention.

The singer cited both irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as grounds for the split.

Olivia Jean Files for Divorce

Jean, 36, filed for divorce from White, 50, in Nashville on June 3, according to documents obtained by People. TMZ was first to report the news.

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According to the filing, Jean listed their date of separation as the same day she filed for divorce.

The documents also allege that White is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” The filing does not provide additional details about the allegation.

A Very Unconventional Wedding

White and Jean famously got married onstage in Detroit in April 2022.

The surprise ceremony took place during one of White's concerts at the Masonic Temple after he proposed to Jean in front of the crowd earlier that same night.

Arturo Holmes, Getty Images Arturo Holmes, Getty Images

“It's been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?” White asked the audience before the ceremony was officiated by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank.

The couple's spontaneous wedding quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity marriage moments of the year.

What Happens Next?

According to People, Jean says she is financially dependent on White's income and is requesting alimony. She has also asked that he continue providing medical insurance coverage.

In addition, Jean requested that she remain the beneficiary on White's life insurance policy.

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The divorce filing comes less than a year after White publicly praised Jean during the White Stripes' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and months after describing her as “gorgeous and thoughtful” in a social media post.

Now, the couple's unexpected love story appears to be entering its final chapter.