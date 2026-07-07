Taylor Swift has turned some of the biggest moments of her career into documentaries, giving fans an intimate look at her music, life, and record-breaking tours.

So when reports surfaced that professional camera crews were spotted around her wedding to Travis Kelce, speculation about a future documentary took off almost immediately.

As it turns out, fans shouldn't expect to stream the couple's big day anytime soon.

Despite the rumors, People reports there are no plans to release a documentary centered on Swift and Kelce's wedding.

Cameras at the Wedding

Swift and Kelce tied the knot on Friday, July 3, during a lavish ceremony in the heart of New York City.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Real-Life ‘Love Story’ Ends at the Altar

With cameras reportedly filming around Madison Square Garden and inside the celebration, many fans assumed the footage was being captured for a future release. Given Swift's history with documentaries like Miss Americana and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the theory quickly gained traction online.

However, those rumors appear to be untrue. The newlyweds reportedly have no plans to turn their wedding into a documentary.

Wedding Highlights

Even without a documentary, the wedding delivered plenty of headline-making moments.

Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown designed by Jonathan Anderson, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry.

READ MORE: See What Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini + More Wore to Taylor Swift’s Wedding [Photos]

Rather than having traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, her brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honor, while Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, was his Best Man. Family friend Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.

After the couple exchanged vows, jumbotrons outside the venue flashed the message, "JUST&T MARRIED!" for fans gathered outside.

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The celebration also included what many are calling a storybook ending. Minutes after the ceremony, an unexpected thunderstorm rolled through New York City before a rainbow appeared 13 minutes later — a detail Swift fans quickly embraced.

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The day before saying "I do," Swift and Kelce also made headlines for a reported $26 million donation to several charitable organizations, including Feeding America, the ASPCA, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's The Store, and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

While fans may have hoped to watch the wedding unfold on screen eventually, it appears those memories will remain private.

Despite all the speculation, there isn't a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding documentary in the works.