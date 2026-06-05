Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans may have just gotten a lot more interesting.

A new report claims the superstar couple could be considering one of New York City’s most iconic venues for their big day — and it’s not exactly the type of place most people picture for a wedding.

According to Page Six, multiple sources say Madison Square Garden is being discussed as a potential venue for Swift and Kelce’s highly anticipated wedding.

Madison Square Garden?

The report claims Swift and Kelce, both 36, are planning to tie the knot over Fourth of July weekend in New York City, with privacy reportedly serving as a top priority.

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One source told the outlet that guests could be transported to the venue on blacked-out buses while taking advantage of Madison Square Garden’s multiple entrances and extensive security measures.

“Everyone’s been sworn to secrecy,” one source claimed.

While the idea of hosting a wedding inside one of the world's most famous arenas may sound unusual, another source suggested that it wouldn't be much of an obstacle for a couple of Swift and Kelce's stature.

“If you have billions, you can transform the space into a wedding venue,” the source said.

Why It Makes Sense

The venue also appears to have a suspiciously open calendar.

According to the report, Madison Square Garden currently has no publicly scheduled events between June 29 and July 6.

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The arena also holds a special place in Swift’s history.

Over the years, she has performed at Madison Square Garden numerous times, including stops on her Fearless and Speak Now tours, as well as several appearances at the annual Z100 Jingle Ball.

A Star-Studded Guest List

While nothing has been confirmed, Page Six reports that celebrity guests could include names like Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Suki Waterhouse, Karlie Kloss, and the Haim sisters.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted several times around New York City in recent months, leading to speculation they may have been handling wedding preparations.

For now, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the report.

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But if Madison Square Garden really is the venue, it would instantly become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.