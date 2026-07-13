Harry Wayne Casey, better known as KC of KC & the Sunshine Band, is bringing a long-lost song back to life with the help of one of his closest collaborators.

KC has teamed up with the band's longtime music director, vocalist and musician, NYNE, for the release of "Love Goes Up and Down," a reimagined version of a song originally performed in the 1986 film Knights of the City but never officially released.

A Song Decades in the Making

Originally featured in Knights of the City, "Love Goes Up and Down" has been reimagined with a fresh sound that blends KC's signature dance grooves with NYNE's contemporary style.

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"Love goes in many directions. Sometimes you fall in love, fall out of love, and then find your way back in love again," KC tells PopCrush. "You break up, you make up, and you start all over again. Love goes up and down. Love goes round and round."

A Full-Circle Collaboration

After years of performing together on stages around the world, the new single marks KC and NYNE's first official recording collaboration.

"The song is definitely a testament to the sphere of emotion that comes with relationships," NYNE tells PopCrush. "At any point, it's always ok to dance. It's a blessing and an honor to be able to work with a beast of the '70s and '80s."

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With "Love Goes Up and Down," the duo bridges generations of music fans while giving a song first heard nearly four decades ago the official release it never received.